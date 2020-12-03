 

Members of Immunovia's Board of Directors purchase shares in the company

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 16:10  |  16   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") announced today that the following members of the Board of Directors have purchased shares in the company:

Member    Number of Shares    Total Investment

Ann-Christine Sundell          2,500                                     292,500 SEK

Mimmi Ekberg                      451                                        53,728 SEK

Hans Johansson                 1,000                                     144,200 SEK

Christofer Sjögren                500                                       72,400 SEK

TOTAL                                 4,451                                    562,828 SEK

For more information, please contact:
Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.55 CET on December 3, 2020.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and groundbreaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/members-of-immunovia-s-board-of-directors-purchase-shares-in-the-company,c3248846

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3248846/1343936.pdf

Press release (PDF)



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Members of Immunovia's Board of Directors purchase shares in the company LUND, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") announced today that the following members of the Board of Directors have purchased shares in the company: Member    Number of Shares    Total Investment Ann-Christine …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian ...
Facial Recognition Market worth $8.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Web Summit: Breaking Bad stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduce their new mezcal to a global audience
Consolidation of Clinics, MDs and Hospitals into Integrated Systems is Accelerating
Web Summit: Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer reveals the amount of hate speech that Facebook's AI systems have ...
Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Invitation to telephone conference in response to Dagens Industri's article published on December 1
6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team
Web Summit: Diogo Jota: 'Klopp's a fantastic manager - now my success at Liverpool is up to me'
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments