 

Winshuttle EnterWorks Offers Comprehensive Systems Integration Through New Partnership with Strategix CFT GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 16:03  |  17   |   |   

EnterWorks MDM/PIM Clients Leverage Strategix Innovative Retail Technologies

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winshuttle EnterWorks, the provider of an industry-leading Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) platform, announced today it is partnering with Strategix GmbH, a boutique consulting company that specializes in innovative retail technologies and comprehensive systems integration. As a local implementation and support Winshuttle EnterWorks partner, Strategix provides consulting on business processes and technology selection, deep system integration, and implementation capabilities based on more than 20 years of experience.

"The rise of omnichannel and new regulations has put an increased pressure on retail brands to provide complete, up-to date, consistent information on all channels," said Kerry Young, Vice President and General Manager of Winshuttle EnterWorks. "We are excited to partner with Strategix and offer our clients the benefits of Strategix's extensive experience on projects involving comprehensive integration of various PIM systems with category management, supply chain management and e-commerce environments." 

In today's complex retail environment, a centralized PIM Tool is essential, alongside in-depth understanding of business processes in the retail and manufacturing industry. Strategix has supported leading retailers and brands in D-A-CH and Eastern Europe as they transform their merchandising processes and select the right technologies.

"We are happy to cooperate with Winshuttle EnterWorks and be able to promote and implement their innovative technology," said Jan Hanussek, the Founder and CEO of Strategix GmbH. "The widening scope of information and increasing speed of changes means that PIM and MDM systems used in our market are ready for a generation change. Many of our existing and potential customers are either lacking some critical product information or struggling with keeping the information up-to-date. EnterWorks will help us, not only to close these gaps, but offer a solution in addition to agile functionality as well."

For more information about Winshuttle EnterWorks, please visit https://www.winshuttle.com/enterworks.

About Winshuttle
Over 2,400 enterprises across the globe trust Winshuttle's automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) software to drive business results at scale, become more agile and transform digital into a competitive advantage.

Winshuttle's EnterWorks solution is a Multi-Domain MDM & business process automation solution provider that powers 2400+ brands including Fender, GSK, Thomson Reuters, Mary Kay, IDEA, US Foods, Ecolab, Carhartt, Rich Products, and many more. The EnterWorks platform is highly ranked by industry analysts as a Multi-Domain Master Data Management hub with deep Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) capabilities. Our flexible platform enables customers to deliver high-quality data and experiences across systems, channels, and audiences. Learn more at https://www.winshuttle.com/enterworks.

About Strategix
Strategix CFT is a boutique consulting company and system integrator in the areas of Category Management and Supply Chain Management. With more than 20 years of experience Strategix relies on a deep subject matter expertise of technical and business process related themes. In order to ensure the solutions meet customer needs in the best possible way Strategix provides hybrid/ multi-vendor solutions. Strategix has already helped leading retailers and manufacturers worldwide to execute a seamlessly integrated space and assortment management. Find out more at https://www.strategix.eu/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Winshuttle EnterWorks
Sonia Villarreal
sonia.villarreal@winshuttle.com

Strategix CFT
Tel: +49(211)7584740
contact@strategix.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Winshuttle EnterWorks Offers Comprehensive Systems Integration Through New Partnership with Strategix CFT GmbH EnterWorks MDM/PIM Clients Leverage Strategix Innovative Retail Technologies DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Winshuttle EnterWorks, the provider of an industry-leading Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian ...
Facial Recognition Market worth $8.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Web Summit: Breaking Bad stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduce their new mezcal to a global audience
Consolidation of Clinics, MDs and Hospitals into Integrated Systems is Accelerating
Web Summit: Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer reveals the amount of hate speech that Facebook's AI systems have ...
Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Invitation to telephone conference in response to Dagens Industri's article published on December 1
6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team
Web Summit: Diogo Jota: 'Klopp's a fantastic manager - now my success at Liverpool is up to me'
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments