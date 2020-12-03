 

IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 10 million tap on existing 13% corporate bond 2019/2023

IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 10 million tap on existing 13% corporate bond 2019/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 3 December 2020. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, announces the settlement of the EUR 10 million tap on its existing 13% corporate bond 2019/2023 (XS2033386603). Listing of the new bonds on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place on 8 December 2020 based on the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF (Luxembourg supervisory authority). The prospectus is available on the Group's website at iutecredit.com/prospectus.

As a result of the tap, the total outstanding amount of the 13% corporate bonds of IuteCredit 2019/2023 (XS2033386603) is EUR 50 million.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG served as co-applicant to the listing. Aalto Capital acts as financial advisor to IuteCredit Europe.

Contact:

IuteCredit
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 55 88 77 0

Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 50 52 72 9

Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
Sven Pauly, Consultant
Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0

About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com


