03.12.2020 / 16:07

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ching Pong Last name(s): Quek

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3H22F2

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.55 EUR 22825.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.5500 EUR 22825.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: FRAA

