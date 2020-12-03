 

Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma City

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 16:02  |  18   |   |   

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City, OK. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

See Our Fulfillment Centers in Action

“We’re thrilled to announce a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City as we strive to better serve our customers throughout the state,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Our growth in Oklahoma wouldn’t be possible without the amazing local workforce and strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders.”

Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

“Amazon’s new facility is another testament to the nation and the world that Oklahoma is open for business,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “As governor, it is my priority to foster a climate where businesses can grow, thrive and expand in order to provide jobs for hardworking Oklahomans to support their families. I salute Amazon on its expansion and look forward to its continued growth in our state.”

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

“We appreciate Amazon’s continued investment in Oklahoma City and look forward to the positive impact their presence will have on future job creation and the overall economy of our great city,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Amazon leverages its scale for good to support local communities. Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

"Amazon's continued growth in Oklahoma City is a recognition of the strength of our market," said Roy Williams, President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. "These 500 jobs are particularly important as people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic are looking for long-term stable employment."

Amazon in Oklahoma:

  • Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,000 jobs in Oklahoma and invested more than $650 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.
  • Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $530 million in GDP to the Oklahoma economy and have helped create over 4,100 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.
  • More than 14,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Oklahoma are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

Additional Resources:

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.

Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma City Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City, OK. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:01 Uhr
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
02.12.20
WDH: US-Großkonzerne fordern Rückkehr Amerikas zum Pariser Klimaabkommen
02.12.20
Meistgehandelte Aktien: Bester Börsenmonat seit zwölf Jahren: Auf diese Aktien setzten Smartbroker-Kunden im November
02.12.20
 Uber, Rivian, JetBlue, Cabify, and Boom Supersonic Sign The Climate Pledge
02.12.20
HOME24 IM FOKUS: Corona-Profiteur will in den SDax
02.12.20
Amazon Continues Investment in Nevada with Thousands of Jobs to Support Operations
02.12.20
ROUNDUP/Krieg der Techgiganten: Amazon AWS will auch ohne Cloud wachsen
02.12.20
Marktstratege Lipkow: Joint Venture von Tesla mit diesen Autobauern könnte Sinn ergeben
02.12.20
Amazon AWS will auch ohne Cloud wachsen
02.12.20
ROUNDUP: Tesla-Chef offen für Fusionen mit anderen Autoherstellern

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
2.307
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten