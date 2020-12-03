Comcast Announces $1 Million Commitment to Per Scholas to Combat the Tech Opportunity Gap Across the U.S.

Comcast NBCUniversal today announced a $1 million commitment to national tech training nonprofit Per Scholas to scale its remote operations and train 1,000 learners — 87% of whom are people of color, 30% women, and 60% with no degree beyond high school — for in-demand technology jobs. The partnership will enable Per Scholas to provide tuition-free training remotely to diverse talent in 10 U.S. markets, with programs in IT support, software engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud support.

At a time when millions of Americans have been laid off or furloughed due to COVID-related circumstances, this partnership with Comcast will help Per Scholas keep up with growing demand for its programs and train individuals for promising careers in technology. In addition to a comprehensive, market-driven curriculum, learners from Atlanta, Baltimore, Greater Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, the National Capital Region, Newark, Philadelphia, and New York will also receive career support services, financial coaching, technology toolkits, and networking opportunities with a variety of Fortune 500 hiring partners.

“At Per Scholas, we know that a thriving workforce starts with equitable access to education, which is why we’ve dedicated the last 25 years to training diverse talent that is traditionally underrepresented in the tech field,” said Plinio Ayala, President and CEO of Per Scholas. “In light of COVID-19 and the accelerated shift to remote work that we’re seeing, expanding this work is more important than ever – and we’d be unable to do so without the help of incredible partners like Comcast. This investment will allow us to expand across the U.S. and adapt our training models to meet changing employer needs. We could not be more excited to have Comcast’s support in this essential expansion initiative.”

In addition to creating 1,000 accessible careers in technology, Comcast NBCUniversal’s partnership will power an ambitious expansion of Per Scholas training sites in Philadelphia and Chicago. With Comcast as a founding champion partner in Philadelphia, the nonprofit will be able to enroll 100 highly skilled, tech-savvy adults to train for tech careers. In the growing tech hub of Chicago, Comcast’s support as a founding partner will enable Per Scholas to enroll 80 individuals to access tech careers.