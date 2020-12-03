 

Comcast Announces $1 Million Commitment to Per Scholas to Combat the Tech Opportunity Gap Across the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 16:05  |  35   |   |   

Comcast NBCUniversal today announced a $1 million commitment to national tech training nonprofit Per Scholas to scale its remote operations and train 1,000 learners — 87% of whom are people of color, 30% women, and 60% with no degree beyond high school — for in-demand technology jobs. The partnership will enable Per Scholas to provide tuition-free training remotely to diverse talent in 10 U.S. markets, with programs in IT support, software engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005672/en/

At a time when millions of Americans have been laid off or furloughed due to COVID-related circumstances, this partnership with Comcast will help Per Scholas keep up with growing demand for its programs and train individuals for promising careers in technology. In addition to a comprehensive, market-driven curriculum, learners from Atlanta, Baltimore, Greater Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, the National Capital Region, Newark, Philadelphia, and New York will also receive career support services, financial coaching, technology toolkits, and networking opportunities with a variety of Fortune 500 hiring partners.

“At Per Scholas, we know that a thriving workforce starts with equitable access to education, which is why we’ve dedicated the last 25 years to training diverse talent that is traditionally underrepresented in the tech field,” said Plinio Ayala, President and CEO of Per Scholas. “In light of COVID-19 and the accelerated shift to remote work that we’re seeing, expanding this work is more important than ever – and we’d be unable to do so without the help of incredible partners like Comcast. This investment will allow us to expand across the U.S. and adapt our training models to meet changing employer needs. We could not be more excited to have Comcast’s support in this essential expansion initiative.”

In addition to creating 1,000 accessible careers in technology, Comcast NBCUniversal’s partnership will power an ambitious expansion of Per Scholas training sites in Philadelphia and Chicago. With Comcast as a founding champion partner in Philadelphia, the nonprofit will be able to enroll 100 highly skilled, tech-savvy adults to train for tech careers. In the growing tech hub of Chicago, Comcast’s support as a founding partner will enable Per Scholas to enroll 80 individuals to access tech careers.

Seite 1 von 3
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast Announces $1 Million Commitment to Per Scholas to Combat the Tech Opportunity Gap Across the U.S. Comcast NBCUniversal today announced a $1 million commitment to national tech training nonprofit Per Scholas to scale its remote operations and train 1,000 learners — 87% of whom are people of color, 30% women, and 60% with no degree beyond high …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Comcast RISE Awards Five Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Western Washington with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers
02.12.20
FreeWheel and NBCUniversal Announce Landmark Partnership to Automate and Optimize Linear Ad Decisioning Across All NBCU Properties
02.12.20
Comcast RISE Awards 13 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Twin Cities with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
02.12.20
Comcast Offers Equipment and Technology Resources to Small Businesses Hardest Hit by COVID-19 in Southern Arizona
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Eight Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Portland with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Five Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Utah with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Three Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Albuquerque with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards 28 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Colorado with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast Launching More Than 30 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Washington
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards More Than 40 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Houston with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers