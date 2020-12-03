B2Digital Reports 126% Q/Q Topline Growth, Projects Current Quarter Acceleration, Major Expansion in Fitness Facility Strategy

Note that projections and guidance outlined below assume an absence of further regulatory lockdowns related to Covid-19 as well as the widespread distribution of a safe and effective vaccine during 2021.

Tampa, FL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to update shareholders on the Company’s outlook and the accelerating organic and strategic growth underway in its Gym segment, as well as its performance related to this strategy during the three months ended September 30, 2020, and its expectations for related performance during the current quarter ending December 31, 2020, and beyond.

“Based on the strategy we have in place – and the assumption that we don’t see major new pandemic-related shutdowns that impact the business – we are targeting $4-5 million on the topline over the rolling forward next twelve months,” commented Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2Digital. “This is based on the growth we are seeing now and the continued successful implementation of the company’s roll-up strategy in our Fitness Facility segment, which is the real breadwinner in our broad vision. We are already on pace to more than double the topline on a sequential quarterly basis into year-end.”

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, B2Digital saw a 76% jump in Gym revenues on a sequential quarterly basis. In addition, the Company increased overall revenues across segments totaling topline growth on a sequential quarterly basis during the quarter of 126%. Management also notes that, based on performance thus far and an assumption of no new pandemic-related shutdowns relevant to its current fitness facility operations, it projects a pace to achieve double the top line revenue in Q3 compared to Q2 of this year for the three months ending December 31, 2020.

In addition, the Company plans to continue its roll-up strategy in the fitness facility market over the coming twelve months. The Company’s objective is to acquire one to two new gym facilities every quarter with our goal to increase these acquisitions as the spread of Covid-19 decreases nationally. Thus far, each acquisition the Company makes in the fitness facility space is believed to represent at least $400K per year in rolling forward next twelve-month revenues based on past historical performance.