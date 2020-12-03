 

HIGHCO Shareholding as 11/30/2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 16:11  |  38   |   |   

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement
of information 		Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
November 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 630 581 24 893 973 23 263 392
October 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 630 093 24 890 552 23 260 459
September 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 622 578 24 890 552 23 267 974
August 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 615 448 24 890 652 23 275 204
July 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 619 416 24 890 752 23 271 336
June 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 628 048 24 880 752 23 252 704
May 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 623 130 24 880 742 23 257 612
April 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 625 169 24 880 842 23 255 673
March 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 816 841 24 721 232 22 904 391
February 29, 2020 22 421 332 1 799 423 24 721 732 22 922 309
January 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 789 427 24 721 132 22 931 705
December 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 789 688 24 722 952 22 933 264

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

Seite 1 von 3
High Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HIGHCO Shareholding as 11/30/2020 INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMFand of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce Date of settlementof informationTotal number …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
HIGHCO: Shareholding as 10/31/2020