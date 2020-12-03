 

Mortgage Rates Reach Another Record Low

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020   

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.71 percent, the lowest rate in the survey’s history which dates back to 1971.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist says, “Despite persistently low mortgage rates, home sales have hit a wall. While homebuyer appetite remains robust, the scarce inventory has effectively put a limit on how much higher sales can increase. Unfortunately, the record low supply combined with strong demand means home prices are rapidly escalating and eroding the benefits of the low mortgage rate environment.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.71 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending December 3, 2020, down from last week when it averaged 2.72 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.68 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.26 percent with an average 0.6 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.28 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.14 percent.
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.86 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.16 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.39 percent.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully-amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e21d0c22-5269-49c4 ...


