 

Flexible Hybrid Electronics Requires New Component Attachment Materials, Reports IDTechEx

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are often told that 'you can't have your cake and eat it.' However, many technological advancements succeed commercially precisely because they eliminate an existing compromise. Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) is a great example of an emerging technology that removes a previous trade-off, specifically between the flexibility of printed electronics and functionality of conventional PCBs, and is thus rapidly gaining traction.

Figure 1: Compatibility of component attachment materials with emerging flexible substrates. Source: IDTechEx, www.IDTechEx.com/FlexElec

Indeed, IDTechEx CEO Raghu Das states that "There is rapidly increasing interest in flexible hybrid electronics – this is an approach that resolves the downsides of fully printed electronics and will ultimately be employed across many sectors."

An FHE circuit is an elegant compromise that uses printed conductive interconnects, antennas, and possibly sensors, while mounting complex components such as integrated circuits. The overarching principle is perhaps best expressed as 'print what you can, place what you can't.'  FHE has applications across multiple sectors ranging from wearable technology to smart packaging and is estimated by IDTechEx to be an approximately $3 billion market by 2030. More information about FHE, including technological challenges, innovation opportunities and application case studies can be found in the IDTechEx research report: "Flexible Hybrid Electronics 2020-2030: Applications, Challenges, Innovations and Forecasts".

Required: Innovative component attachment materials

Despite the promise of and the commercial interest in FHE, some technological challenges remain. One of the most important is developing the ability to robustly attach mounted components to flexible substrates, given the substantial difference in mechanical and thermal properties.  Furthermore, component attachment materials must have curing/reflow temperatures that are compatible with thermally fragile low-cost flexible substrates such as PET and PEN. Conventional solder with a reflow temperature of 250°C can only be used with expensive polyimide (PI), leading to the orange color that characterizes the current generation of flexible PCBs.

