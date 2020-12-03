 

Generation Mining Director to be Presented Prestigious Bill Dennis Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 16:16  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a member of its Board of Directors, Phillip Walford, P.Geo, will be the co-recipient of the prestigious 2021 Bill Dennis Award presented by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

This award, named for a former president of the association, honours individuals who have accomplished one or both of the following: made a significant mineral discovery; made an important contribution to the prospecting and/or exploration industry.

The honour is to be awarded to Phillip Walford and his colleague Sherry Dunsworth for their work on the discovery and delineation of the Valentine gold deposit in Newfoundland. Valentine, owned by Marathon Gold Corporation, is the largest undeveloped gold deposit in Atlantic Canada with a resource of more than three million ounces of gold.

Mr. Walford is also a member of Gen Mining’s technical committee, overseeing the development of the Marathon Palladium-Copper Project (the “Project”) in Northwestern Ontario. Previous to founding Marathon Gold, Mr. Walford was President of Marathon PGM, a former owner of the Project, which was taken over by Stillwater Mining Company in 2010 for US$118 million. While with Marathon PGM, Mr. Walford was instrumental in the discovery of the high grade W Horizon (named after Walford), which is part of the Main Zone deposit currently undergoing a Feasibility Study. He also advanced the Project through an earlier Feasibility Study.

About Generation Mining Limited

Gen Mining’s focus is the development of the Marathon Palladium Project, the largest undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Gen Mining acquired a 51% interest in the Marathon Project from Sibanye Stillwater in 2019 and has since increased that ownership to 80%.   Upon completion of the Feasibility Study, Sibanye Stillwater has certain back-in rights that can bring its interest in the property back to 51% (see the company's press release of July 11, 2019, for more details).   A feasibility study was started in the second quarter of 2020 with completion expected in the first quarter of 2021.

For further information please contact:

Jamie Levy
President and Chief Executive
Officer
(416) 640-2934
(416) 567-2440
jlevy@genmining.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the ability of the Company and Sibanye Stillwater to vary their respective participating interests in the Marathon Property, Mineral Resource and Reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, among other factors, the results of the Company’s due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Generation Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Mining Director to be Presented Prestigious Bill Dennis Award TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a member of its Board of Directors, Phillip Walford, P.Geo, will be the co-recipient of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Generation Mining Earns 80% of Marathon Palladium Project
17.11.20
Generation Mining Welcomes Appointment of Federal - Provincial Environmental Review Panel for Marathon Project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
98
Top Palladium Story-besser als Gold