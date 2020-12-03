Auction details Inflation-linked bonds

Auction date December 10, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2027-12-01 3113 ﻿SE0009548704 0.125% 500 2030-06-01 3114 SE0013748258 0.125% 500

Settlement date December 14, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on December 10, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

fo@riksgalden.se