 

Manufacturing Industries Pin Hopes on Demand Planning Solutions Market to Boost Performance of Supply Chains, Market to Cross Mark of US$ 14.5 Bn by 2030-End TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 16:30  |  77   |   |   

- Demand for array of demand forecasting tools in software as a service (SaaS) mode, players lean on strategic alliances to launch new products

- Challenges arising out of COVID-19 on supply chain have expanded the avenue for providers in the demand planning solutions market, Asia Pacific to remain at the forefront

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide range of industry verticals including healthcare, hospitality, automotive, retail, e-Commerce, BFSI, and food and beverages are harnessing the capabilities of demand planning solutions for various stages of product development and supply chain. The gains that accrue include improved synchronization, reduce inventory investment, better cash flow, and boost customer satisfaction.

Transparency Market Research Logo

The growing role of predictive analytics in understanding resource management and planning revenue targets is key to the increasing penetration of demand planning solutions market. The supply chain disruptions caused by novel COVID-19 pandemic has up the ante for stakeholders to have access to cutting-edge solutions, opine analysts at TMR. This is because the pandemic has severely constrained the supply and logistic chain of companies across industries.

The analysts at TMR project the demand planning solutions market to clock impressive CAGR of ~16% from 2020 to 2030, and surpass a valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by the period-end.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79575

Key Findings of Demand Planning Solutions Market Report

  • Opportunities in North America have been rising at promising pace
  • Europe is also a promising market and is expected to rise at impressive growth rate
  • Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the key focus for consumers and solution providers
  • In 2019 the demand planning solutions market stood at ~US$ 3 Bn
  • Trade promotion planning, and product portfolio management are promising application areas

Explore 238 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Demand Planning Solutions Market (Component: Software/Platform and Services [Professional and Managed]; Deployment: On-premise and Cloud-based; Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises; and Industry: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & e-Commerce, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Hospitality, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/demand-planning-solutions-market.html

