- Challenges arising out of COVID-19 on supply chain have expanded the avenue for providers in the demand planning solutions market, Asia Pacific to remain at the forefront

- Demand for array of demand forecasting tools in software as a service (SaaS) mode, players lean on strategic alliances to launch new products

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide range of industry verticals including healthcare, hospitality, automotive, retail, e-Commerce, BFSI, and food and beverages are harnessing the capabilities of demand planning solutions for various stages of product development and supply chain. The gains that accrue include improved synchronization, reduce inventory investment, better cash flow, and boost customer satisfaction.

The growing role of predictive analytics in understanding resource management and planning revenue targets is key to the increasing penetration of demand planning solutions market. The supply chain disruptions caused by novel COVID-19 pandemic has up the ante for stakeholders to have access to cutting-edge solutions, opine analysts at TMR. This is because the pandemic has severely constrained the supply and logistic chain of companies across industries.

The analysts at TMR project the demand planning solutions market to clock impressive CAGR of ~16% from 2020 to 2030, and surpass a valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by the period-end.

Key Findings of Demand Planning Solutions Market Report

Trade promotion planning, and product portfolio management are promising application areas

