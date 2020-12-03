 

DGAP-DD HolidayCheck Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2020 / 16:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Al-Hames

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HolidayCheck Group AG

b) LEI
529900BRWKYJGX50N274 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005495329

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.88 EUR 940.00 EUR
1.895 EUR 3790.00 EUR
1.87 EUR 561.00 EUR
1.90 EUR 9163.70 EUR
1.89 EUR 1279.53 EUR
1.875 EUR 375.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.8952 EUR 16109.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63807  03.12.2020 



Wertpapier


