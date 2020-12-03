

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.12.2020 / 16:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Marc Last name(s): Al-Hames

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HolidayCheck Group AG

b) LEI

529900BRWKYJGX50N274

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495329

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.88 EUR 940.00 EUR 1.895 EUR 3790.00 EUR 1.87 EUR 561.00 EUR 1.90 EUR 9163.70 EUR 1.89 EUR 1279.53 EUR 1.875 EUR 375.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.8952 EUR 16109.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

