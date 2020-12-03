SLAM Gold Veins Assay Up to 3,955 g/t Gold

An Additional 40 New Quartz Veins Discovered

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce assay results ranging up to 3,955 g/t gold from Trench M20-18 on its wholly owned Menneval gold project in northwestern New Brunswick. Trench M20-18 traced a mineralized quartz vein referenced as vein No. 18 intersected over a strike length of 114 metres with 12 sites of visible gold as reported by our news release dated October 20, 2020 .



Gold was detected in all 17 samples collected from vein No 18 which was traced over a strike length of 114m. Assay results range from 1.22 to 3,955 g/t gold over widths ranging from 0.04 to 0.12 m thick. Gold assays for all 17 samples from vein No. 18 are tabled as follows: