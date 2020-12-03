SLAM Gold Veins Assay Up to 3,955 g/t Gold
An Additional 40 New Quartz Veins Discovered
MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV:
SXL) is pleased to announce assay results ranging up to 3,955 g/t gold from Trench M20-18 on its wholly owned Menneval gold project in northwestern New Brunswick. Trench M20-18 traced a
mineralized quartz vein referenced as vein No. 18 intersected over a strike length of 114 metres with 12 sites of visible gold as reported by our news release dated October 20, 2020 .
Gold was detected in all 17 samples collected from vein No 18 which was traced over a strike length of 114m. Assay results range from 1.22 to 3,955 g/t gold over widths ranging from 0.04 to 0.12 m thick. Gold assays for all 17 samples from vein No. 18 are tabled as follows:
|Field ID
|Assay Sample
|Distance m
|True Width m
|Au g/t
|M20-18
|Vein Start
|0.0
|M20-18-4
|6640571
|4.6
|0.04
|1.22
|M20-18-3
|6640570
|29.5
|0.05
|51.40
|M20-18-2
|6640569
|42.9
|0.08
|4.06
|M20-18-1
|6640568
|50.6
|0.12
|5.53
|M20-18-15
|6640581
|52.5
|0.08
|26.50
|M20-18-5
|6640572
|55.0
|0.05
|26.00
|M20-18-6
|6640573
|60.0
|0.05
|18.60
|M20-18-10
|6640577
|61.3
|0.06
|60.70
|M20-18-7
|6640574
|62.2
|0.05
|159.00
|M20-18-8
|6640575
|65.7
|0.05
|77.60
|M20-18-9
|6640576
|71.1
|0.06
|40.40
|M20-18-11
|6640591
|76.5
|0.06
|27.80
|M20-18-12
|6640578
|77.8
|0.10
|1,838.00
|M20-18-13
|6640579
|78.2
|0.10
|3,955.00
|M20-18-14
|6640580
|83.4
|0.04
|19.00
|M20-18-16
|6640451
|93.9
|0.08
|4.70
|M20-19-2
|6640583
|96.0
|0.06
|15.80
|M20-18
|Vein End
|114.0
Vein No.18 is part of a network of veins extending southwest of Zone 9 as reported in our news release October 07, 2020. Trench 19 was a crosscut trench designed to find the extension No. 18 where it was displaced by a fault. Trenches M20-20 and M20-21 were dug in close proximity to the original Zone 9 vein looking for potential extensions. Trench M20-22 located 300 m east of trench M20-18 uncovered a series of en echelon, sub-parallel quartz veins over a total strike length of 500 m. These veins range up to 0.30 m in thickness but locally are 1.0 m thick. One vein is mineralized with limonite, pyrite and at least one site of visible gold.
