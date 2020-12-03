 

SLAM Gold Veins Assay Up to 3,955 g/t Gold

An Additional 40 New Quartz Veins Discovered

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce assay results ranging up to 3,955 g/t gold from Trench M20-18 on its wholly owned Menneval gold project in northwestern New Brunswick. Trench M20-18 traced a mineralized quartz vein referenced as vein No. 18 intersected over a strike length of 114 metres with 12 sites of visible gold as reported by our news release dated October 20, 2020 .

Gold was detected in all 17 samples collected from vein No 18 which was traced over a strike length of 114m. Assay results range from 1.22 to 3,955 g/t gold over widths ranging from 0.04 to 0.12 m thick. Gold assays for all 17 samples from vein No. 18 are tabled as follows:

Field ID Assay Sample Distance m True Width m Au g/t
M20-18 Vein Start 0.0    
M20-18-4 6640571 4.6 0.04 1.22
M20-18-3 6640570 29.5 0.05 51.40
M20-18-2 6640569 42.9 0.08 4.06
M20-18-1 6640568 50.6 0.12 5.53
M20-18-15 6640581 52.5 0.08 26.50
M20-18-5 6640572 55.0 0.05 26.00
M20-18-6 6640573 60.0 0.05 18.60
M20-18-10 6640577 61.3 0.06 60.70
M20-18-7 6640574 62.2 0.05 159.00
M20-18-8 6640575 65.7 0.05 77.60
M20-18-9 6640576 71.1 0.06 40.40
M20-18-11 6640591 76.5 0.06 27.80
M20-18-12 6640578 77.8 0.10 1,838.00
M20-18-13 6640579 78.2 0.10 3,955.00
M20-18-14 6640580 83.4 0.04 19.00
M20-18-16 6640451 93.9 0.08 4.70
M20-19-2 6640583 96.0 0.06 15.80
M20-18 Vein End 114.0    

Vein No.18 is part of a network of veins extending southwest of Zone 9 as reported in our news release October 07, 2020. Trench 19 was a crosscut trench designed to find the extension No. 18 where it was displaced by a fault. Trenches M20-20 and M20-21 were dug in close proximity to the original Zone 9 vein looking for potential extensions. Trench M20-22 located 300 m east of trench M20-18 uncovered a series of en echelon, sub-parallel quartz veins over a total strike length of 500 m. These veins range up to 0.30 m in thickness but locally are 1.0 m thick. One vein is mineralized with limonite, pyrite and at least one site of visible gold.

