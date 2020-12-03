DGAP-Adhoc DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Increase of the 2020 FFO guidance to at least EUR 38 million
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast
DEMIRE: Increase of the 2020 FFO guidance to above EUR 38 million
Langen, 03 December 2020 - The Management Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) increases the 2020 guidance for the Funds from Operations* (FFO I, after taxes, before minorities) from EUR 36 and 38 million to now above EUR 38.0 million. The previous year's figure was EUR 34.5 million.
Further on, the Management Board confirms the current guidance of EUR 85 to 87 million for rental income 2020, which will also exceed the previous year's figure of EUR 81.8 million.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
The Management Board
* Funds from operations (FFO I, after tax, before minorities) as defined in the 2019 annual report: https://www.demire.ag/files/demi-gb2019-12uk-b1_2.pdf
Contact:
Michael Tegeder
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag
03-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
