DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Increase of the 2020 FFO guidance to at least EUR 38 million

DEMIRE: Increase of the 2020 FFO guidance to above EUR 38 million

Langen, 03 December 2020 - The Management Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) increases the 2020 guidance for the Funds from Operations* (FFO I, after taxes, before minorities) from EUR 36 and 38 million to now above EUR 38.0 million. The previous year's figure was EUR 34.5 million.

Further on, the Management Board confirms the current guidance of EUR 85 to 87 million for rental income 2020, which will also exceed the previous year's figure of EUR 81.8 million.

* Funds from operations (FFO I, after tax, before minorities) as defined in the 2019 annual report: https://www.demire.ag/files/demi-gb2019-12uk-b1_2.pdf



