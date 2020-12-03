Hyatt Debuts New Office for the Day Package, Offering Remote Workers a Much-Deserved Change of Scenery

Driven by its commitment to continuously listen to guests, customers and members, Hyatt announces an extension of its popular Work from Hyatt extended-stay package to include a new Office for the Day option now available daily through May 31, 2021, at more than 400 Hyatt hotels in the Americas. Offering a much-deserved change of scenery to people still working remotely and the opportunity for guests to incorporate more wellbeing experiences into their work day, the Work from Hyatt: Office for the Day package starts at $65 per day and includes a private guestroom with the conveniences of an office combined with the comforts and amenities of a premium hotel experience.

Hyatt announces an extension of its Work from Hyatt extended-stay package to include a new Office for the Day option. (Photo: Business Wire)

With this new offer, guests may choose from more than 400 participating full-service and select-service Hyatt hotels in the Americas, across more than 100 markets in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and South America. Top destinations include Austin, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Mexico City, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Phoenix/Scottsdale, Seattle, Vancouver and more. Guests are invited to check in as early as 7:00 a.m. and depart as late as 7:00 p.m., and enjoy emailing poolside, lunching with a view, taking an in-room mindful meditation session with Hyatt’s exclusive collaboration with Headspace and working out at the gym or in-room with Exhale on Demand during the work day.

“By continuously listening to our members and guests, we understand what’s most important to them; they are prioritizing wellbeing now more than ever and want more flexibility and creative new ways to avoid burnout,” said Asad Ahmed, SVP commercial services, Americas, Hyatt. “Work from Hyatt: Office for the Day is perfect for guests who are looking for a convenient change of scenery with access to premium hotel amenities, more ways to experience wellbeing during the work day, and the opportunity to earn bonus World of Hyatt points and elite Tier-Qualifying Night credits.”