Logility and New Generation Computing Launch Supply Chain Traceability Solution Documenting Chain of Custody from Cotton Source to Importer of Record

This solution ensures companies can trace chain-of-custody through all tiers in the supply chain while storing and managing all supporting documents related to every transaction between all supply chain trading partners at every level. This unparalleled visibility provides a digital thread that allows brand owners and retailers to generate a certificate that summarizes the chain of custody including all necessary information related to each exchange of products and materials from source to destination.

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, and New Generation Computing, Inc. (“NGC”), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for sourced goods, today announced the availability of the industry’s first digital traceability solution which allows brand owners and retailers to document the chain of custody from component origin to importer of record.

United States Customs and Border Protection announced on December 2, 2020, personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will detain shipments containing cotton and cotton products originating from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) and its subordinate and affiliated entities. This Withhold Release Order also includes any products that are made in whole or in part with or derived from that cotton, such as apparel, garments, and textiles. This announcement from US Customs and Border Protection means brand owners and retailers must either remove affected products before they enter the US market or present evidence that proves the merchandise was not manufactured using cotton that originated from the XPCC.

“The apparel industry will do what it takes to eliminate the use of forced labor in the supply chain,” said Mark Burstein, president and chief strategy officer, NGC. “If H.R. 6210 Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is signed into law as it is currently drafted, importers must be able to prove their products do not contain any inputs from the XUAR, including both materials and labor. NGC’s expertise in sourcing, quality and compliance combined with Logility’s expertise in visibility and planning allowed us to quickly work with brand owners and retailers to ensure visibility across the entire digital thread at this critical time.”