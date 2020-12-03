 

Richardson Electronics Announces Availability of UnitedSiC’s New Generation 4 SiC FETs

Products in Stock and Ready to Ship Worldwide

LAFOX, Ill., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the availability of UnitedSiC’s Gen 4 SiC FETs.

Released earlier this week, the Gen 4 SiC FETs, named UJ4C, are the first and only devices to be rated at 750V. Based on key Figures of Merit (FoM), the UJ4C series enables new performance levels and works with all the typical Si IGBT, Si MOSFET, and SiC MOSFET drive voltages.

Available in 18- and 60-mOhm options and 3- and 4-lead TO247 packages, these new SiC FETs (UJ4C075018K3S, UJ4C075060K3S, UJ4C075018K4S, UJ4C075060K4S), provide increased efficiency, reduced on-resistance per unit area, low intrinsic capacitance, and offer the lowest integral diode VF with excellent reverse recovery and reduced dead-time losses.

In hard-switching applications, these products exhibit the lowest RDS(on) x EOSS (mohm-uJ) resulting in lower turn-on and turn-off loss, while in soft-switching applications, their low RDS(on) x Coss(tr) (mohm-nF) specification provides lower conduction loss and higher frequency. Applications that benefit the most from these devices are automotive, industrial charging, telecom rectifiers, datacenter PFC, and DC-DC conversion as well as renewable energy and energy storage.

“Congratulations UnitedSiC on being the first to reach a 750V rating," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group. “This evolution in power conversion technology is a win for the industry. We are excited to partner with UnitedSiC on this exciting expansion to their product portfolio.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About UnitedSiC

UnitedSiC develops innovative silicon carbide FET and diode power semiconductors that deliver the industry’s best SiC efficiency and performance for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, DC-DC converters, and traction drives, as well as telecom/server power supplies, variable-speed motor drives, and solar PV inverters. Visit https://unitedsic.com/ for more information.

For Details Contact:                            
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing                                       
Phone: (630) 208-2222                          
chrism@rell.com


