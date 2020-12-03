 

BioSig to Highlight PURE EP System at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Westport, CT, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • The company's PURE EP System is currently installed in six medical centers across the country
  • Evaluation installations are growing and provide a strong foundation for commercial efforts in 2021

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2:30 PM ET.  Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one investor meetings. Requests for one-on-one meetings can be made through the registration link below.

During the presentation, Mr. Londoner will provide an overview of the Company and its operational highlights of 2020, including the progress of its PURE EP System installations and its commercialization goals. To date, more than 350 clinical cases have been conducted with BioSig's PURE EP System by 25 electrophysiologists in six medical centers across the country. The Company recently announced that its proprietary technology would be supporting several patient cases conducted live during EPLive 2020, the fifth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, on December 3-4, 2020.

To register for the conference, please use this link.

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company's first product, PURE EP (tm) System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
aballou@biosigtech.com
203-409-5444, x133

