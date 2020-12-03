German advertising market to grow significantly in the coming year and compensate for losses in 2020

Hamburg (ots) - JOM Group's annual growth projection sees the advertising market

in Germany in 2021 growing by between 3.5% and 6.0%.



Experts from the JOM Group, an agency for hybrid marketing communication, are

forecasting a distinct increase in advertising investment for 2021. The agency's

annual forecast is based on two different scenarios predicting the further

development of the pandemic and the economy in Germany.



Indications for the advertising market have clearly been negative for 2020.

According to the JOM Group, the deterioration of the coronavirus situation in

autumn has contributed to advertising budgets, which were suppressed due to the

lockdown period in spring, now not being fully reinvested in the second half of

the year. The market is therefore likely to end the current year with a net loss

of almost 6%.





In a positive scenario for the year 2021, the experts at JOM assume that the
advertising market will compensate for this deficit and possibly even slightly
overcompensate. This would bring advertising investment back to over EUR23
billion in 2021.

If growth in gross domestic product and private consumption in the coming year
is significantly below current forecasts from the research institutes, this will
also affect the advertising market. In such a conservative scenario, JOM Group
expects the German advertising market to grow by around 3.5%.

With everyday life heavily influenced by the pandemic, media types such as
cinema or outdoor advertising will probably continue to experience hard times.
The changes in media use during the various stages of restrictions are more
likely to take the form of 'home media' such as online or classic TV.

"In recent years, digital media have consistently been among the winners in the
advertising market, and they will also have net profits in 2020 and 2021. What
is needed now above all is flexibility, so that bookings or motifs can be
adjusted quickly. In addition, e-commerce will continue to grow significantly
and more and more contracts and purchases will be made online. The short-term
return on investment and the return on advertising investments are moving more
into focus. It is important here to achieve the best possible balance between
branding and performance components in communication," says Volker Neumann,
managing director of JOM Group.

Influencer marketing, one of the digital growth areas of recent years, is likely
to lose some of its momentum. According to JOM Group estimates, investments here
are not enjoying double-digit growth for the first time in five years.

JOM's forecast anticipates, based on market performance data, that average media
prices will increase by around 3% in the coming year. The main drivers here are
print media.