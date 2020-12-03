Polaris Slingshot, the ultimate three-wheel vehicle for personalization through customization, today announced the winner of its east vs. west build-off between two renowned automotive customizers: The Auto Firm in South Florida and DUB in Southern California. After a two-week fan vote, DUB’s blacked-out 2020 Slingshot for legendary drummer Travis Barker has delivered the ‘Best of the Builders’ honors to the West Coast, besting pop superstar Teyana Taylor and The Auto Firm in South Florida.

Travis Barker's Custom Slingshot Delivers 'Best of the Builders' Title to the West Coast (Photo: Business Wire)

Showcasing the Polaris Slingshot in all its glory, the Best of the Builders program celebrated its one-of-a-kind, head-turning style while emphasizing the vehicle as the ultimate canvas of self-expression. To bring this to life, each builder reflected on their client’s personality: Barker’s all-black, open cockpit concert on wheels, and Taylor’s head-turning, show-stopping ride with matte grey and aqua-infused paint scheme.

“Customizing vehicles have long been a form of self-expression, and today, there’s nothing that serves up a platform for personalization quite like a Slingshot,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “We’re extremely proud and grateful for the opportunity to partner with renowned builders such as DUB and The Auto Firm, both whom truly captured the personalities of their clients with their show-stopping Slingshot designs.”

As Barker recently transitioned to only owning black cars, DUB was tasked with delivering a truly blacked-out design from front to back, inside and out. DUB utilized a combination of matte and gloss black paint and wrapped select parts with Barker’s signature graphics. A custom 24-by-10-inch rear wheel along with air ride will demand attention at every stop light and turn heads on every street corner. Barker’s seats were custom stitched with his iconic “F” embroidered into the headrest. And of course, fittingly for a musician, DUB packed as much into the sound system as possible, adding speakers to the exterior and center console between driver and passenger.

“As clean and sleek black is, it can be very challenging only working with black,” said Myles Kovacs, President of DUB. “But our job as a build team is to bring through our client’s personality and we couldn’t be happier with the finished result.”

Squaring off head-to-head, DUB and The Auto Firm are two of the most accomplished and recognizable groups within custom car culture – each with a wide-range of customization experience and unrivaled familiarity with the Slingshot platform.

With the builds complete, and the winner selected, fans can visit Slingshot’s social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) to view all the incredible content from each build.

For more information on Polaris Slingshot, visit PolarisSlingshot.com, or follow along on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, driving experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” drive height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner’s manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Vehicle modifications and use of non-authorized accessories may void the vehicle warranty. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. 2020 Polaris Industries Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005201/en/