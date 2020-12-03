 

Travis Barker’s Custom Slingshot Delivers ‘Best of the Builders’ Title to the West Coast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 17:01  |  26   |   |   

Polaris Slingshot, the ultimate three-wheel vehicle for personalization through customization, today announced the winner of its east vs. west build-off between two renowned automotive customizers: The Auto Firm in South Florida and DUB in Southern California. After a two-week fan vote, DUB’s blacked-out 2020 Slingshot for legendary drummer Travis Barker has delivered the ‘Best of the Builders’ honors to the West Coast, besting pop superstar Teyana Taylor and The Auto Firm in South Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005201/en/

Travis Barker's Custom Slingshot Delivers 'Best of the Builders' Title to the West Coast (Photo: Business Wire)

Travis Barker's Custom Slingshot Delivers 'Best of the Builders' Title to the West Coast (Photo: Business Wire)

Showcasing the Polaris Slingshot in all its glory, the Best of the Builders program celebrated its one-of-a-kind, head-turning style while emphasizing the vehicle as the ultimate canvas of self-expression. To bring this to life, each builder reflected on their client’s personality: Barker’s all-black, open cockpit concert on wheels, and Taylor’s head-turning, show-stopping ride with matte grey and aqua-infused paint scheme.

“Customizing vehicles have long been a form of self-expression, and today, there’s nothing that serves up a platform for personalization quite like a Slingshot,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “We’re extremely proud and grateful for the opportunity to partner with renowned builders such as DUB and The Auto Firm, both whom truly captured the personalities of their clients with their show-stopping Slingshot designs.”

As Barker recently transitioned to only owning black cars, DUB was tasked with delivering a truly blacked-out design from front to back, inside and out. DUB utilized a combination of matte and gloss black paint and wrapped select parts with Barker’s signature graphics. A custom 24-by-10-inch rear wheel along with air ride will demand attention at every stop light and turn heads on every street corner. Barker’s seats were custom stitched with his iconic “F” embroidered into the headrest. And of course, fittingly for a musician, DUB packed as much into the sound system as possible, adding speakers to the exterior and center console between driver and passenger.

“As clean and sleek black is, it can be very challenging only working with black,” said Myles Kovacs, President of DUB. “But our job as a build team is to bring through our client’s personality and we couldn’t be happier with the finished result.”

Squaring off head-to-head, DUB and The Auto Firm are two of the most accomplished and recognizable groups within custom car culture – each with a wide-range of customization experience and unrivaled familiarity with the Slingshot platform.

With the builds complete, and the winner selected, fans can visit Slingshot’s social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) to view all the incredible content from each build.

For more information on Polaris Slingshot, visit PolarisSlingshot.com, or follow along on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, driving experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” drive height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner’s manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Vehicle modifications and use of non-authorized accessories may void the vehicle warranty. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. 2020 Polaris Industries Inc.

Polaris Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travis Barker’s Custom Slingshot Delivers ‘Best of the Builders’ Title to the West Coast Polaris Slingshot, the ultimate three-wheel vehicle for personalization through customization, today announced the winner of its east vs. west build-off between two renowned automotive customizers: The Auto Firm in South Florida and DUB in Southern …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Captures Eighth-Straight Win at SCORE Baja 1000
17.11.20
Polaris Inc. Announces Departure of Chairman and CEO
11.11.20
Polaris Off Road and Zac Brown Band Partner on Exclusive Concert to Support Veterans
10.11.20
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Unveils RZR Pro XP Race Vehicle for Dakar

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
3
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve