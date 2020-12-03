Ignacio Galán, CEO of World’s Number One Wind Company, Iberdrola, on Electrifying Economies; Welcoming Competition with Oil and Gas Players; Versatile Applications of Green Hydrogen and the U.S. Being the Company’s “Core Country”

In the latest edition of CERAWeek Conversations, Ignacio S. Galán, chairman and CEO of Iberdrola—the world’s number one producer of wind power—says he is “more than delighted” with the growing competition in the renewable energy space from traditional oil and gas players and that the opportunities to electrify economies means that “there is room for everybody.”

In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Galán discusses Iberdrola’s pioneering role in wind technology, despite skepticism from regulators, investors and competitors; innovative approaches to the energy transition; the multifunctional applications of green hydrogen across industries; and Iberdrola’s $30 billion investment plans in the United States, which he calls a “core country” of the company.’