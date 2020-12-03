Ignacio Galán, CEO of World’s Number One Wind Company, Iberdrola, on Electrifying Economies; Welcoming Competition with Oil and Gas Players; Versatile Applications of Green Hydrogen and the U.S. Being the Company’s “Core Country”
In the latest edition of CERAWeek Conversations, Ignacio S. Galán, chairman and CEO of Iberdrola—the world’s number one producer of wind power—says he is “more than delighted” with the growing competition in the renewable energy space from traditional oil and gas players and that the opportunities to electrify economies means that “there is room for everybody.”
In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Galán discusses Iberdrola’s pioneering role in wind technology, despite skepticism from regulators, investors and competitors; innovative approaches to the energy transition; the multifunctional applications of green hydrogen across industries; and Iberdrola’s $30 billion investment plans in the United States, which he calls a “core country” of the company.’
Selected excerpts:
Interview Recorded Wednesday, November 18, 2020
(Edited slightly for brevity only)
On traditional oil gas companies moving into the renewable energy space:
“I am more than delighted. Now they are becoming my competitors, in some cases they are already our allies because we are in talks with some of them for joint ventures together. There is room for everybody. We need to electrify the economy. Investments [for electrification] require tripling the investments we’ve made up to now. In the next 10 years we probably have to build around 4,000 new gigawatts of electricity. [There] is a place for everybody. Those who have been denying and growing against electrification [are now] welcome. Come on board.”
On his vision for hydrogen energy:
“[We would like] to transform existing uses of hydrogen which are being [made from] natural gas into green hydrogen with electrolyzers. Fertilizers, we are there. Refining, we would like to be there. [And we] are already working on steel production to use hydrogen instead of coal…At this moment we are building the largest electrolyzer in Europe in the center of Spain.
“We are seeing there are a lot of industrial processes that are already using hydrogen—hydrogen already generated using natural gas as a raw material using the process of steam methane reforming. We saw that can easily be transformed with electrolyzers. We reached an agreement—we are the largest producer of ammonia in southern Europe—for transforming all the ammonia which is using hydrogen with green hydrogen. The vision and goal is to make 100% of the ammonia emission free.
