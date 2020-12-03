 

Ignacio Galán, CEO of World’s Number One Wind Company, Iberdrola, on Electrifying Economies; Welcoming Competition with Oil and Gas Players; Versatile Applications of Green Hydrogen and the U.S. Being the Company’s “Core Country”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 17:00  |  50   |   |   

In the latest edition of CERAWeek Conversations, Ignacio S. Galán, chairman and CEO of Iberdrola—the world’s number one producer of wind power—says he is “more than delighted” with the growing competition in the renewable energy space from traditional oil and gas players and that the opportunities to electrify economies means that “there is room for everybody.”

In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Galán discusses Iberdrola’s pioneering role in wind technology, despite skepticism from regulators, investors and competitors; innovative approaches to the energy transition; the multifunctional applications of green hydrogen across industries; and Iberdrola’s $30 billion investment plans in the United States, which he calls a “core country” of the company.’

The complete video is available at: www.ceraweek.com/conversations

Selected excerpts:
 Interview Recorded Wednesday, November 18, 2020

(Edited slightly for brevity only)

  • On traditional oil gas companies moving into the renewable energy space:

     “I am more than delighted. Now they are becoming my competitors, in some cases they are already our allies because we are in talks with some of them for joint ventures together. There is room for everybody. We need to electrify the economy. Investments [for electrification] require tripling the investments we’ve made up to now. In the next 10 years we probably have to build around 4,000 new gigawatts of electricity. [There] is a place for everybody. Those who have been denying and growing against electrification [are now] welcome. Come on board.”
  • On his vision for hydrogen energy:

     “[We would like] to transform existing uses of hydrogen which are being [made from] natural gas into green hydrogen with electrolyzers. Fertilizers, we are there. Refining, we would like to be there. [And we] are already working on steel production to use hydrogen instead of coal…At this moment we are building the largest electrolyzer in Europe in the center of Spain.

    “We are seeing there are a lot of industrial processes that are already using hydrogen—hydrogen already generated using natural gas as a raw material using the process of steam methane reforming. We saw that can easily be transformed with electrolyzers. We reached an agreement—we are the largest producer of ammonia in southern Europe—for transforming all the ammonia which is using hydrogen with green hydrogen. The vision and goal is to make 100% of the ammonia emission free.
    Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ignacio Galán, CEO of World’s Number One Wind Company, Iberdrola, on Electrifying Economies; Welcoming Competition with Oil and Gas Players; Versatile Applications of Green Hydrogen and the U.S. Being the Company’s “Core Country” In the latest edition of CERAWeek Conversations, Ignacio S. Galán, chairman and CEO of Iberdrola—the world’s number one producer of wind power—says he is “more than delighted” with the growing competition in the renewable energy space from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity