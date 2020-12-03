Signature Bank to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Virtual Conference 2020

The virtual conference, designed to showcase publicly traded financial services companies for institutional investors, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 th - Wednesday, December 9 th , 2020. Signature Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo as well as Senior Executive Vice President - Corporate and Business Development Eric R. Howell will present in an analyst-led fireside chat format on Wednesday, December 9 th at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The 35-minute session includes questions and answers.

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today that its management plans to present at the upcoming Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Virtual Conference 2020.

The live audio-only web cast as well as the replay of Signature Bank’s presentation can be accessed here. The replay will be available within 24 hours of the conclusion of the presentation. It will be archived for approximately 180 days here.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 36 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank, with $63.7 billion in assets, is one of the top 40 largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits (S&P Global Market Intelligence). Deposits as of September 30, 2020 reached $54.3 billion.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com.