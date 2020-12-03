 

Rackspace Technology Named a Leader in Multicloud Managed Services Providers by Independent Research Firm

Received 4 highest possible criteria scores within the current offering category and 4 in the strategy category criteria

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that they were named a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. December 2020 report, The Forrester Wave: Multicloud Managed Services Providers, Q4 2020. The report evaluated 11 vendors based on 24 criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to the report, “Rackspace Technology was one of the pioneers of managed public cloud after changing its strategy from attempting to compete head-on with the hyperscalers to pairing with and enhancing them.” In addition to receiving the highest score in the strategy category, Rackspace Technology also received the highest scores possible for the criteria of execution roadmap and innovation roadmap and was among those vendors that scored highest in the customer experience criterion. In total, Rackspace Technology received a 5 out of a possible 5 in 8 criteria.

“After going all-in on multicloud this year, we are very heartened to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in this inaugural report,” said Kevin Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology. “We believe the creation of this market evaluation and our position in it is indicative of the growing importance of multicloud solutions to enterprises. We are fully committed to growing this role in years to come.”

“From its roots in infrastructure services, the company has moved decisively down the path of expanding advisory, build/migrate, and cloud-native development services,” states the report, authored by Bill Martorelli, Principal Analyst, Forrester. The report also notes, “Customer references praised Rackspace Technology’s cultural affinity and its uncanny knack to expand its capabilities in line with customers’ evolving needs.”

The report goes on to note, “[Rackspace Technology is] again setting the pace with its Rackspace Service Blocks methodology, promising variability in service delivery and pricing as compared to traditional steady-state service delivery.” Additionally, it states, “Rackspace Technology is a good fit for midsize and large enterprise customers seeking cloud expertise from a cloud specialist that’s particularly well versed in cloud-first technologies.”

“Rackspace Technology offers multicloud solutions, strategy and customer experience that provides customers with the infrastructure they need to navigate unexpected challenges and not only survive, but thrive,” said Tolga Tarhan, CTO at Rackspace Technology. “Now more than ever, our priority is supporting organizations wherever they are in their multifaceted cloud journey.”

The report is available for download at https://www.rackspace.com/about/forrester-wave, compliments of Rackspace Technology.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

