 

Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 17:12  |  22   |   |   

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2020

Today, 3 December 2020, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted:

  • The annual report for the financial year 2019/20 was adopted.
  • Distribution of year-end dividend of DKK 13.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 was approved. In addition to the interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 paid out in connection with Coloplast A/S’ half-year result, this brings the total dividend paid for the year to DKK 18.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.
  • The remuneration report for the financial year 2019/20 was approved.
  • The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2020/21 was approved.
  • The proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted:
        • Updated remuneration policy
        • Amendment of Article 2 – Objects
        • Adoption of a new Article 11 – Authorisation to the Board of Directors to hold electronic general meetings
  • The shareholder proposal was adopted:
        • For the Board of Directors to complete an assessment of the viability of Coloplast to publish corporate country-by-country tax reporting in line with the Global Reporting Initiative’s standard (GRO 207: Tax 2019) starting from Financial Year 2021/22. The findings of the assessment should be made public before the AGM in 2021.
  • Lars Søren Rasmussen, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, Birgitte Nielsen, Carsten Hellmann and Jette Nygaard-Andersen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Marianne Wiinholt was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected.

Immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Søren Rasmussen as Chairman and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as Deputy Chairman. In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of three members elected by the employees: Thomas Barfod, Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen and Roland Vendelbo Pedersen.


For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Press and media
Dennis Kaysen
Director, Corporate Communication
Tel. +45 4911 2608
Email: dkdk@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com


This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. 2020-12.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachment




Coloplast (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020 Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2020 Today, 3 December 2020, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted: The annual report for the financial year 2019/20 was …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:13 Uhr
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 15/2020 - Articles of Association
11.11.20
Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons
10.11.20
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 13/2020 - Notice of Annual General Meeting
05.11.20
Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
95
Die ewig steigende Aktie Nr.2
03.04.20
7
Was ist heute mit Coloplast passiert