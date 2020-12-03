 

IGE+XAO Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 30 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 17:00  |  24   |   |   

IGE+XAO
Société Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 euros
Head office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac
31770 COLOMIERS
338 514 987 RCS Toulouse
SIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87

Regulated information

Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 30 November 2020

In accordance with the article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and with the article 223-16 of the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) General Rule.

Toulouse, on 3 December 2020

Total number of shares composing the registered capital: 1,304,381

Total number of voting rights:

Gross (1): 2,242,940
Net (2): 2,238,506

(1) In conformity with the article 223-11 of the AMF General Rule, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the whole shares composing the registered capital.

(2) The net total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the whole shares composing the registered capital after deduction of the shares without voting right (in particular treasury shares).

The following threshold crossing statutory obligation is added to the legal thresholds:  ‘Any natural person or legal entity, acting alone or jointly, according to the article L.233-9 of the French Commercial Code, who would hold, directly or indirectly, a number of shares or voting rights representing 0.5% or more of the capital or of the company voting rights, will have to notify to the company by registered letter sent to the head office the total number of shares or voting rights he holds, by the latest before the close of trading of the fourth day following the day the threshold is exceeded. This person will also have to notify the Company, in his declaration of threshold crossing, details mentioned in 3rd subparagraph of article L.233-7 I of the French Commercial Code. 
This declaration must be renewed within the abovementioned conditions, each time a new 0.5% threshold is reached or crossed, whether up or down, whatever the reason until the 5% threshold laid down in article L.233-7 of the French Commercial Code. From the abovementioned 5% threshold crossing, a declaration must be made within the same conditions as those mentioned before, each time a new 0.5% threshold is reached or crossed, whether up or down, whatever the reason.’

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 34 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 93,840 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field.
For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts
IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX
Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37
Website: www.ige-xao.com
Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares – ISIN FR 0000030827
Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36
Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

 

Attachment


IGE Plus XAO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IGE+XAO Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 30 November 2020 IGE+XAOSociété Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 eurosHead office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac31770 COLOMIERS338 514 987 RCS ToulouseSIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87 Regulated information Statement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 31 October 2020