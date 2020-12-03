Dorel Calls Special Shareholders’ Meeting for Going-Private Transaction

Special meeting to be held on January 12, 2021 in virtual format

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) (“Dorel”) today announced that the Québec Superior Court has issued an interim order authorizing, among other things, the holding of a special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of Dorel shareholders on January 12, 2021. At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to adopt a special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) approving a previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which a buyer group (the “Buyer Group”) led by an affiliate of funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”) will acquire, for C$14.50 per share in cash, all of Dorel’s issued and outstanding Class A Multiple Voting Shares and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, except for an aggregate of 4,009,410 Class A Multiple Voting Shares and 2,573,503 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares owned by Martin Schwartz, Alan Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz, Jeff Segel and members of their immediate families (collectively, the “Family Shareholders”).



Pursuant to the interim order, the Special Meeting will be held on January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern time) exclusively in virtual format. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020 will be entitled to receive notice of, to participate in, and to vote at the Special Meeting. Dorel expects to begin the distribution of its management information circular and related proxy materials on or about December 4, 2020, at which time they will also be available under Dorel’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com. Details on the virtual Special Meeting and how shareholders can access the Special Meeting will be set out in the circular.

The Arrangement Resolution must be approved by at least (i) two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting and entitled to vote and (ii) a majority (50% + 1) of the votes cast by the holders of Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, other than the Family Shareholders, present in person or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting and entitled to vote. Under Canadian securities regulations, holders of Class A Multiple Voting Shares will not participate in the “majority of the minority” vote as the Family Shareholders own in the aggregate more than 90% of the Class A Multiple Voting Shares. The Arrangement is also subject to approval by the Québec Superior Court. If all regulatory approvals for the Arrangement are obtained in a timely manner, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.