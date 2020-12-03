Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Introduces its Product Line of CBD Infused Bath Bombs Under the Tauri-Gum Brand

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today introduced its newest product line: CBD Infused Bath Bombs (Spherical Shape), under the Tauri-Gum brand. Over the past few weeks, the Company performed a Pilot Test – offering Blood Orange fragrance Bath Bombs – on its Shopify E-Commerce Platform ( www.taurigum.com ). All of the “Pilot Test” inventory was sold out and the customers reported positive reviews.

This Bath Bomb product line is being launched with 3 distinct fragrances: Blood Orange, Mint, and Pomegranate. Each Bath Bomb is infused with 100mg of CBD isolate and will be sold for $13.99 per unit. This Bath Bomb product line is categorized as: CBD Infused Cosmetics.

Link to Purchase Tauri-Gum Branded Bath Bombs:

Link: https://taurigum.com/products/cbd-infused-bath-bomb

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com