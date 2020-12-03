 

Exterro Acquires AccessData to Form the Leading Enterprise Legal GRC Software Platform Across Data Privacy, Forensics and e-Discovery

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software and the Association of Corporate Counsel's exclusive Alliance Partner for E-Discovery, Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance, announced today it has acquired AccessData, the industry's leading provider of digital forensic investigation technology.

The acquisition furthers Exterro's vision of empowering customers to proactively and defensibly manage their legal governance, risk and compliance (GRC) obligations while maintaining and ensuring the highest levels of data integrity. By combining forces with AccessData, Exterro can now provide companies, government agencies, law enforcement, law firms and legal service providers with the only solution available to address all Legal GRC and digital investigation needs in one integrated platform.

"Converging market forces in DFIR, e-discovery, privacy and information governance are the driving factors behind this acquisition. To effectively address these critical challenges requires the ability to identify, preserve, analyze and present data in a contextual manner, quickly and inexpensively. It also requires a consistent, defensible process," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO at Exterro. "Ensuring the integrity of the data supply chain is of the utmost importance. With the acquisition of AccessData, Exterro combines all of these capabilities in a single, integrated platform to give organizations a holistic framework for addressing their Legal GRC challenges and obligations." 

Organizations today are faced with continually expanding legal and regulatory obligations and ever-increasing security risks around their data and the data they hold on behalf of others. However, there is significant overlap between critical components of data management, especially with regard to e-discovery, internal investigations, incident and breach response, and privacy. AccessData's forensic collection, processing and analysis capabilities complement and round out Exterro's existing e-discovery, privacy, information governance, and incident and breach management solutions. With the combined technologies, domain expertise and superior track records of Exterro and AccessData, clients will benefit significantly in a variety of ways:

