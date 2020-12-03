 

EQS-Adhoc Bauwerk Boen AG: Name change and relocation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 17:30  |  42   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bauwerk Boen AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Bauwerk Boen AG: Name change and relocation

03-Dec-2020 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press Release

BAUWERK GROUP: Name change and relocation

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Bauwerk Boen AG on December 3, 2020, the shareholders approved the name change and the relocation as proposed by the Board of Directors.

St. Margrethen, 3 December 2020 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Bauwerk Boen AG approved the name change from Bauwerk Boen AG to Bauwerk Group AG. The relocation of the headquarters from Wallisellen/ZH to St. Margrethen/SG was also approved.

The Bauwerk Group sells its products under the well-known brands Bauwerk Parkett and Boen. The market development is designed for the respective sales channel and the geographic markets. The proven market presence of the two brands Bauwerk and Boen will be continued.


Contact
Peter Schmitter, CFO Bauwerk Group
Email: peter.schmitter@bauwerk-group.com, Telefon +41 71 747 72 94

About Bauwerk Group
Bauwerk Group is Europe's leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of parquet flooring in the premium segment as well as the second-largest market participant in wood flooring. With sold volumes of over 8.7 million square meters annually, the Group offers a complementary portfolio of two- and three-layer parquets as well as wooden sports flooring under the two brands Bauwerk and Boen. The key markets Switzerland, Norway and Germany as well as Austria, the UK, France, China and the US are being served by local subsidiaries. Administrative headquarters of the Group are located in St. Margrethen, Switzerland. The production locations are currently concentrated in St. Margrethen and Kietaviškės, Lithuania and Đurđevac/Croatia. During the financial year 2019, the Bauwerk Group generated a net turnover of CHF 281 million and employed around 1'600 people.

Seite 1 von 3
Bauwerk Boen 1,875 % bis 05/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Bauwerk Boen AG: Name change and relocation EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bauwerk Boen AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Bauwerk Boen AG: Name change and relocation 03-Dec-2020 / 17:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx übergibt Projekt 'Siemensstraße' in Wien an Hamburg Trust
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL PLATZIERT ERFOLGREICH 2,2 MILLIONEN NEUE AKTIEN DURCH BARKAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT ...
DGAP-DD: NFON AG deutsch
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG tritt dem United Nations Principles of Responsible Investments (UN PRI)-Netzwerk bei
DGAP-DD: NFON AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bauwerk Boen AG: Namensänderung und Sitzverlegung (deutsch)
17:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Bauwerk Boen AG: Namensänderung und Sitzverlegung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:22 Uhr
14.165
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
30.11.20
324
Prokon-Anleihe A2AASM
26.11.20
694
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
23.11.20
4
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
20.11.20
877
WGF-Anleihen