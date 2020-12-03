EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bauwerk Boen AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Bauwerk Boen AG: Name change and relocation 03-Dec-2020 / 17:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

BAUWERK GROUP: Name change and relocation

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Bauwerk Boen AG on December 3, 2020, the shareholders approved the name change and the relocation as proposed by the Board of Directors.

St. Margrethen, 3 December 2020 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Bauwerk Boen AG approved the name change from Bauwerk Boen AG to Bauwerk Group AG. The relocation of the headquarters from Wallisellen/ZH to St. Margrethen/SG was also approved.

The Bauwerk Group sells its products under the well-known brands Bauwerk Parkett and Boen. The market development is designed for the respective sales channel and the geographic markets. The proven market presence of the two brands Bauwerk and Boen will be continued.



Contact

Peter Schmitter, CFO Bauwerk Group

Email: peter.schmitter@bauwerk-group.com, Telefon +41 71 747 72 94

About Bauwerk Group

Bauwerk Group is Europe's leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of parquet flooring in the premium segment as well as the second-largest market participant in wood flooring. With sold volumes of over 8.7 million square meters annually, the Group offers a complementary portfolio of two- and three-layer parquets as well as wooden sports flooring under the two brands Bauwerk and Boen. The key markets Switzerland, Norway and Germany as well as Austria, the UK, France, China and the US are being served by local subsidiaries. Administrative headquarters of the Group are located in St. Margrethen, Switzerland. The production locations are currently concentrated in St. Margrethen and Kietaviškės, Lithuania and Đurđevac/Croatia. During the financial year 2019, the Bauwerk Group generated a net turnover of CHF 281 million and employed around 1'600 people.