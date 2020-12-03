 

KKR Announces New Managing Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 17:30  |  17   |   |   

KKR today announced a newly promoted group of 26 Managing Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

“We are proud to recognize these senior leaders at KKR for their many accomplishments leading up to this very special milestone,” said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR. “Today and every day, we applaud them for their unwavering commitment to delivering for our clients and our companies, and we look forward to seeing all they will achieve in their new roles.”

The following individuals have been promoted to Managing Director at KKR:

  • Anne Arlinghaus - Capstone, New York
  • Brad Bellomo - Audit, New York
  • Dave Blodgett - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York
  • Paula Campbell Roberts - Global Macro Balance Sheet & Risk, New York
  • Bobby Campbell - Credit & Markets, New York
  • David Cheong - Real Estate, Hong Kong
  • Angelique Faustino - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York
  • Cristina Gonzalez - Infrastructure, London
  • Vikram Govindan - Insurance Strategy & Strategic Finance, London
  • Jake Heller - Next Generation Technology, New York
  • Jill Henn - Human Capital, London
  • Franziska Kayser - Private Equity, London
  • Jae Ko - Client and Partner Group, Hong Kong
  • Sanjay Kothari - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York
  • Nonie Lame - Human Capital, New York
  • William Needham - Credit & Markets, London
  • Gabriele Questa - Capstone, London
  • Daniel Rudin - Real Estate, New York
  • Michael Russell - Credit & Markets, San Francisco
  • Kugan Sathiyanandarajah - Health Care Strategic Growth, London
  • Elizabeth Seeger - Public Policy and Affairs (ESG), Washington DC
  • Vance Serchuk - Public Policy and Affairs (KGI), New York
  • Jigar Shah - Corporate NBFC, Legal & Compliance, Mumbai
  • Stephen Shanley - Next Generation Technology, London
  • Deran Taskiran - Capstone, New York
  • Emil Werr - Technology, Engineering and Data, New York

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Announces New Managing Directors KKR today announced a newly promoted group of 26 Managing Directors, effective January 1, 2021. “We are proud to recognize these senior leaders at KKR for their many accomplishments leading up to this very special milestone,” said Joe Bae and Scott …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
KKR Awards Grants to 80 Small Businesses and Nonprofits as Part of COVID-19 Relief Effort
26.11.20
Springer-Chef sieht in Ende von Aktien-Streubesitz Vorteile
24.11.20
KKR to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2020
23.11.20
KKR Grows Real Estate Industrial Portfolio with Four New Acquisitions in Atlanta
20.11.20
KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix with a New Acquisition
17.11.20
KKR Partners with Duke Rohlen to Create Medical Device Platform
16.11.20
KKR and Rakuten to Acquire Stakes in Seiyu from Walmart, Focus on Accelerating Digital Transformation of Japanese Retail: Seiyu Positioned to Become Japan’s Leading Omnichannel Retailer
11.11.20
KKR Appoints Jim Rowan as Senior Advisor

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann