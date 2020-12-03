Press Release// Capgemini Invent supports mining and metallurgical key player Eramet in its Data and Artificial Intelligence driven transformation

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

+33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com Media relations

Florence Lièvre

+33 1 47 54 50 71

florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Capgemini Invent supports mining and metallurgical key player Eramet in its Data and Artificial Intelligence driven transformation

This transformation program was selected as the winner of the "Data & Technology" award in the ‘Syntec Conseil 2020 Grand Prix’1 conducted in France on November 26th.

Paris, December 3, 2020 - Capgemini Invent , the Capgemini Group's digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand, and Eramet ’s close collaboration in the past 3 years has resulted in a successful development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all of the group's mining and metallurgical activities. The results obtained around productivity improvement, commercial performance and metal recovery will allow Eramet to accelerate its energy and environmental transition.

Eramet wanted to industrialize the use of Artificial Intelligence. To reinforce this deployment, it set up, together with Capgemini Invent, a "Data Factory"2 comprising around fifty experts from the two companies.

At the heart of this program lies the optimal use of data generated by the information systems, drones and connected sensors present in the group's 39 industrial sites around the world.

This transformation journey covers Eramet's entire value chain: real time industrial risks prediction, energy mix of industrial facilities optimization, and selective extraction of ore to ensure sustainable exploitation of resources. For example:

In Norway and New Caledonia, metallurgists at Eramet's high-temperature furnaces are taking advantage of AI by analyzing predictive information on production quality and economic performance, with the aim of increasing the production of manganese and nickel alloys.

In Sweden, Erasteel, a subsidiary of Eramet and a pioneer in powder metallurgy, is deploying an application to optimize the time it takes to make high-performance steels available to customers.

In Gabon, a new solution is being validated by Setrag, Eramet's rail transport subsidiary, to predict track wear and tear in order to optimize maintenance.

In Senegal, activities are underway to improve the mining process in order to make it more agile using data science approaches.

Eramet is consolidating its ecological transition through the collective construction of innovative solutions for responsible, sustainable production, a priority for the group.