Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 3 December 2020, a transparency declaration from Norges Bank. This declaration was done following the downward crossing of the declaration thresholds of 3% on 1 December 2020. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed in the press release.

Disclaimer

