Altran mobilizes its Toulouse-based Technology Engineering Center to support HyperloopTT in developing the train of tomorrow

Paris, December 3 rd , 2020 - Altran , global leader in engineering and R&D services and part of the Capgemini Group, announces its collaboration with HyperloopTT to step up development of its electromagnetic propulsion vehicle. Altran’s Toulouse-based future Technology Engineering Center (TEC) that will be operational from January 1st will provide all the technical skills HyperloopTT requires, ranging from mechanical and physical engineering to systems architecture and software development, as well as performance.

Altran will also provide project management with dedicated, cross-cutting skill sets to ensure and accelerate project advancement. Several dozens ofToulouse-based engineers will participate in the project to develop HyperloopTT innovative and forward-looking transportation system. In addition, Altran’s innovation centers will contribute their comprehensive technological expertise in support of this pioneering initiative.

The project with HyperloopTT illustrates perfectly Altran’s comprehensive set of engineering services to develop complex programs, thanks in particular to the skills consolidated in its future Toulouse TEC. This new cutting-edge industrialized service platform makes it possible to implement a competitive and technology-focused approach to engineering. The TEC engineers, who come from the aeronautic industry, are also participating in an ambitious training plan to apply their know-how to other sectors such as the rail, naval and energy industries.

William Rozé, Executive Vice-President, Altran, stated: “Altran is proud of this collaboration with HyperloopTT, which testifies to the attractiveness of our model and our ability to provide HyperloopTT with the cutting-edge engineering expertise essential to such an ambitious project. Our Technology Engineering Center represents a new frontier focused on the engineering innovations of tomorrow. This Toulouse-based hub provides us with the means to support all Altran clients, French and international, from a single site.”

