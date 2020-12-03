 

Altran mobilizes its Toulouse-based Technology Engineering Center to support HyperloopTT in developing the train of tomorrow

Altran mobilizes its Toulouse-based Technology Engineering Center to support HyperloopTT
in developing the train of tomorrow

Paris, December 3rd, 2020 - Altran, global leader in engineering and R&D services and part of the Capgemini Group, announces its collaboration with HyperloopTT to step up development of its electromagnetic propulsion vehicle. Altran’s Toulouse-based future Technology Engineering Center (TEC) that will be operational from January 1st will provide all the technical skills HyperloopTT requires, ranging from mechanical and physical engineering to systems architecture and software development, as well as performance.

Altran will also provide project management with dedicated, cross-cutting skill sets to ensure and accelerate project advancement. Several dozens ofToulouse-based engineers will participate in the project to develop HyperloopTT innovative and forward-looking transportation system. In addition, Altran’s innovation centers will contribute their comprehensive technological expertise in support of this pioneering initiative.

The project with HyperloopTT illustrates perfectly Altran’s comprehensive set of engineering services to develop complex programs, thanks in particular to the skills consolidated in its future Toulouse TEC. This new cutting-edge industrialized service platform makes it possible to implement a competitive and technology-focused approach to engineering. The TEC engineers, who come from the aeronautic industry, are also participating in an ambitious training plan to apply their know-how to other sectors such as the rail, naval and energy industries.

William Rozé, Executive Vice-President, Altran, stated: “Altran is proud of this collaboration with HyperloopTT, which testifies to the attractiveness of our model and our ability to provide HyperloopTT with the cutting-edge engineering expertise essential to such an ambitious project. Our Technology Engineering Center represents a new frontier focused on the engineering innovations of tomorrow. This Toulouse-based hub provides us with the means to support all Altran clients, French and international, from a single site.”

About Altran
Altran is the world leader in engineering and R&D services. Altran offers its clients a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its clients, from concept through industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow and has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transport, Energy, Industrial & Consumer, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. Altran has more than 50,000 employees operating in over 30 countries.

Altran is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Contact: Maximilien Seguin -  Group PR Director
Tel.: + 33 (0)1 46 41 71 69 / maximilien.seguin@altran.com

