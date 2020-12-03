 

GardaWorld Offer Update on Offer-related Arrangements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 17:42  |  44   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3 December 2020

G4S plc (the “Company” or “G4S”)

GardaWorld Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements

G4S continues to be in discussions with Allied Universal Services LLC (“Allied Universal”) in relation to a potential offer to acquire G4S. Any firm offer from Allied Universal would be required to be announced by 9 December 2020. There can be no certainty at this stage that such an offer will be made by Allied Universal nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.

Under the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”) any information given by the Company to a potential offeror must,on request, be provided to another offeror or potential offeror.   Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) has made such a request and has today entered into a further confidentiality agreement in order to receive certain information on an external counsel only basis.

A copy of the agreement will be available shortly on G4S’s website at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer.

For further enquiries, please contact:

G4S plc

Helen Parris                           Director of Investor Relations              +44 (0) 207 9633189

Media enquiries

Sophie McMillan                     Head of Media                                   +44 (0) 759 5523483

Press office                                                                                    +44 (0) 207 9633333

Seite 1 von 4
G4S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GardaWorld Offer Update on Offer-related Arrangements NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 3 December 2020 G4S plc (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Statement regarding revised GardaWorld offer
30.11.20
Further Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
25.11.20
GardaWorld Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements
25.11.20
G4S plc: G4S to resume dividend for 2021 with clear potential for significant further cash returns to shareholders
16.11.20
G4S plc - Retail Cash Solutions
12.11.20
G4S plc: Offer for G4S plc - North American Competition Clearances
12.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
08.11.20
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding