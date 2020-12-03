NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

3 December 2020

G4S plc (the “Company” or “G4S”)

GardaWorld Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements

G4S continues to be in discussions with Allied Universal Services LLC (“Allied Universal”) in relation to a potential offer to acquire G4S. Any firm offer from Allied Universal would be required to be announced by 9 December 2020. There can be no certainty at this stage that such an offer will be made by Allied Universal nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.

Under the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”) any information given by the Company to a potential offeror must,on request, be provided to another offeror or potential offeror. Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) has made such a request and has today entered into a further confidentiality agreement in order to receive certain information on an external counsel only basis.

A copy of the agreement will be available shortly on G4S’s website at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer .

