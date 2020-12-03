"This transformation will be founded on an ironclad principle that we leave no one behind. This is why we have appointed a high commissioner for Spain Entrepreneurial Nation. This is an entirely new position whose strategy features 50 specific initiatives aimed at four major goals:

The prime minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, made an appearance at Web Summit to announce the introduction of a new Startup Act and the appointment of a high commissioner tasked with transforming Spain into an entrepreneurial nation by the end of the decade.

"One: To speed the growth of investments in startups and bring Spain on equal footing with countries such as Germany or France. Two: To make Spain a haven for talent, establishing optimal conditions for attracting, retaining and developing top professionals. Three: To promote the scalability of companies so that business owners think about growing instead of selling. Four: To invest in an entrepreneurial public sector – one that is capable of driving innovation, productivity and social inclusion."

The Startup Act (still to be passed) will "offer companies and corporations administrative simplification, tax concessions and incentives for foreign investments".

Prime Minister Sánchez hopes that this strategy will help the country overcome the fallout from COVID-19, as well as "major structural inequalities such as the gender gap, the territorial gap, the socio-economic gap and the generation gap".

About Pedro Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez is the prime minister of Spain, in office since June 2018. He holds a PhD in economics, and is the acting secretary-general of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE). Previously, he was a member of congress and city councillor for Madrid.

