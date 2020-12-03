 

CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share

03.12.2020   

Regulatory News:

CARMILA (Paris:CARM):

Date

Total number of
issued shares

Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury
shares)*

30 November 2020

142,616,879

142,169,980

142,357,425

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA
 French société anonyme with a share capital of €855,701,274
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

Disclaimer

