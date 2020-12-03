NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Meli)
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3 December 2020 at 19:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Meli)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|MELI, PAUL
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D1888
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-12-01
|Venue:
|CHIX
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|38.00
|Unit price:
|6.82 Euro
|Volume:
|191.00
|Unit price:
|6.82 Euro
|Volume:
|180.00
|Unit price:
|6.82 Euro
|Volume:
|122.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|15.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|146.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|4312.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|5004.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.80163 Euro
Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.
NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi
NoHo Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare