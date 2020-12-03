 

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Meli)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 18:00  |  57   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3 December 2020 at 19:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Meli)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: MELI, PAUL  
Position: Other senior manager
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: D1888
     
Issuer
Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-12-01
Venue: CHIX
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 38.00
Unit price: 6.82 Euro
Volume: 191.00
Unit price: 6.82 Euro
Volume: 180.00
Unit price: 6.82 Euro
Volume: 122.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 15.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 146.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 4312.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 5004.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.80163 Euro

Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi




NoHo Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Meli) NoHo Partners Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3 December 2020 at 19:00 NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Meli) Person subject to the notification requirementName:MELI, PAUL Position:Other senior manager   Initial Notification Reference …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Virtanen)
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Suominen)
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Vikström)
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Kokkonen)
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Pesonen)
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Nurminen)
18.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Meli)
17.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Nurminen)