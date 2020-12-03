 

URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at November 30, 2020

Paris, Amsterdam, December 3, 2020

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at November 30, 2020

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
30/11/2020 138,472,385 138,472,385

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,361,925
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

