 

EQS-Adhoc Mobimo Holding AG: Changes to the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 18:00  |  63   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mobimo Holding AG: Changes to the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG

03-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes to the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG

Lucerne/Küsnacht, 3 December 2020 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG will propose the election of Sabrina Contratto as a new member of the Board to the Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2021. Sabrina Contratto would replace Christoph Caviezel, who stepped down from the Board of Directors in April 2020. After 12 years of valuable service for Mobimo, Bernard Guillelmon has decided not to stand for re-election.

Sabrina Contratto (1973) studied architecture at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich and completed advanced studies in urban management. She was co-owner and CEO of international architectural firm Baumschlager Eberle in Zurich for 17 years. She founded her own company, CONT-S GmbH, in 2018, collaborating with landscape architects, architects and scientists to create "UrbanVision4.0", a concept that brings together spatial science and expertise in urban planning to develop ideas with a 100-year outlook for municipalities, cities and regions. Sabrina Contratto has also been a lecturer at the ArchitekturWerkstatt of the Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences in St. Gallen since 2019, and holds various board mandates in private firms. She is also regularly invited to sit on assessment boards for study commissions.

Peter Schaub, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to propose Sabrina Contratto, someone with a wealth of expertise in urban planning, to our shareholders. I would like to thank Bernard Guillelmon for his many years of service. His achievements include the successful integration of LO Holding Lausanne-Ouchy SA in 2009, in which he played a vital role. In the past few years, he chaired the Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, exercising his role with care and diligence."


If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:
Tanja Nay
Investor Relations Manager
+41 44 397 11 97
ir@mobimo.ch

Contact for media:
Marion Schihin
Head of Communications
+41 44 397 11 86
medien@mobimo.ch


www.mobimo.ch


About Mobimo:

Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of roughly CHF 3.4 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.5 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.


End of ad hoc announcement

1152675  03-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152675&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMobimo Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Mobimo Holding AG: Changes to the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Mobimo Holding AG: Changes to the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG 03-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx übergibt Projekt 'Siemensstraße' in Wien an Hamburg Trust
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: NFON AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL PLATZIERT ERFOLGREICH 2,2 MILLIONEN NEUE AKTIEN DURCH BARKAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT ...
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG tritt dem United Nations Principles of Responsible Investments (UN PRI)-Netzwerk bei
DGAP-DD: NFON AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 2.2 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mobimo Holding AG: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Mobimo Holding AG (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Mobimo Holding AG: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Mobimo Holding AG