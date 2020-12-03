EQS-Adhoc Mobimo Holding AG: Changes to the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes to the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG
Sabrina Contratto (1973) studied architecture at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich and completed advanced studies in urban management. She was co-owner and CEO of international architectural firm Baumschlager Eberle in Zurich for 17 years. She founded her own company, CONT-S GmbH, in 2018, collaborating with landscape architects, architects and scientists to create "UrbanVision4.0", a concept that brings together spatial science and expertise in urban planning to develop ideas with a 100-year outlook for municipalities, cities and regions. Sabrina Contratto has also been a lecturer at the ArchitekturWerkstatt of the Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences in St. Gallen since 2019, and holds various board mandates in private firms. She is also regularly invited to sit on assessment boards for study commissions.
Peter Schaub, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to propose Sabrina Contratto, someone with a wealth of expertise in urban planning, to our shareholders. I would like to thank Bernard Guillelmon for his many years of service. His achievements include the successful integration of LO Holding Lausanne-Ouchy SA in 2009, in which he played a vital role. In the past few years, he chaired the Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, exercising his role with care and diligence."
If you have any questions, please contact:
Contact for analysts and investors:
Tanja Nay
Investor Relations Manager
+41 44 397 11 97
ir@mobimo.ch
Contact for media:
Marion Schihin
Head of Communications
+41 44 397 11 86
medien@mobimo.ch
www.mobimo.ch
About Mobimo:
Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of roughly CHF 3.4 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.5 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.
End of ad hoc announcement
