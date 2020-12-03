 

Veritone Achieves AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Veritone provides proven AI technologies and solutions for Public Safety to help customers leverage the power of AWS to foster transparency and protect the public.

Veritone has achieved AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status, helping customers leverage the power of AI and AWS to foster transparency and protect the public.

Achieving the AWS PSDR Competency differentiates Veritone as an AWS Technology Partner that has demonstrated deep expertise, technical proficiency and proven customer success developing technology focused on Public Safety applications. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and design AWS Well-Architected solutions delivered seamlessly on AWS.

“Veritone is proud to achieve AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status,” said Jon Gacek, Head of Government, Legal & Compliance at Veritone. “Our team is dedicated to keeping our communities safe, driving public transparency and helping organizations reduce costs and free up valuable resources through AI-based solutions that solve complex problems, yet, are easy to implement and use.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Veritone’s aiWARE solutions rapidly extract actionable intelligence from large amounts of video, photos, audio and documents used in investigations, surveillance, and criminal justice. From turnkey applications automating evidence redaction and accelerating suspect identification to custom AI-enabled solutions, Veritone helps advance public safety.

Veritone aiWARE Government is FedRAMP authorized and supports CJIS compliance.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

