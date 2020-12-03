 

OSE Immunotherapeutics and Nantes University Hospital Announce Initiation of a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate CD28 Antagonist FR104 in Patients Undergoing Renal Transplantation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 18:00  |  70   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005729/en/

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE), and Nantes University Hospital (CHU de Nantes) today announced that the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) and the French Central Ethics Committee (CPP) approved the initiation of a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating first administration of FR104, a monoclonal antibody CD28 antagonist, in patients undergoing renal transplant. This study will be conducted as part of a collaboration agreement between OSE Immunotherapeutics and the University Hospital of Nantes.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “We are very pleased to be collaborating with the University Hospital of Nantes and the ITUN, a very high-level clinical investigation center, with a team of excellence in renal graft at European level. The initiation of a first clinical trial of FR104 in renal transplantation is a key step in the product’s development. Since graft rejection is a major issue for patients that results in need for lifelong immunosuppressive treatment, the evaluation of FR104 immunotherapy in the long-term control of post-transplant immune reaction addresses a key therapeutic challenge that requires innovative solutions. OSE Immunotherapeutics is also working on a new Phase 2 clinical trial with FR104 in a niche indication in autoimmune diseases as the product has showcased a strong development potential in a number of indications.”

The purpose of this Phase 1/2 clinical trial is to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of FR104 in renal transplant patients.

A long-term follow up assessment will be performed one year after the end of the study. Long term safety and efficacy will be evaluated in terms of renal function, incidence of rejection and all suspected FR104 related adverse events.

The study will be conducted under the sponsorship of Nantes University Hospital.

Pr. Gilles Blancho, Head of the ITUN (Institute of Urology and Nephrology Transplantation) within the University Hospital, will serve as the coordinating investigator. OSE Immunotherapeutics will provide its product FR104 and a financial support.

Pr. Gilles Blancho, Head of the ITUN, added: “Despite continuous progress in immunosuppressive treatments, the need for medical advances for renal transplant recipients remains very strong. Through FR104, we are hoping to develop an innovative and promising immunotherapy. The key issue in organ transplant is having available efficient immunosuppressive treatments with minimal side effects, thus preserving patients’ quality of life. Moreover, the clinical collaboration between ITUN and OSE fits into Nantes hospital’s commitment to foster partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry in order to help our clinicians participate in clinical trials while simultaneously enabling our patients to benefit from the latest therapeutic advancements.”

Seite 1 von 4
OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics and Nantes University Hospital Announce Initiation of a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate CD28 Antagonist FR104 in Patients Undergoing Renal Transplantation Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005729/en/ OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE), and Nantes University Hospital (CHU …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
OSE Immunotherapeutics and Nantes University Hospital Announce Initiation of a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate CD28 Antagonist FR104 in Patients Undergoing Renal Transplantation
18.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces a Successful Capital Increase of € 18.6 M by Private Placement
16.11.20
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
09.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at SITC Annual Meeting and at Additional International Immuno-Oncology Summits
09.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at SITC Annual Meeting and at Additional International Immuno-Oncology Summits
05.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update on CoVepiT, its Multi-Target and Long-Lasting Vaccine Candidate
05.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update on CoVepiT, its Multi-Target and Long-Lasting Vaccine Candidate

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
42
OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
06.07.20
13
OSE.PA (94 Mio€) Immuntherapie /Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) P3 Daten im 2H 2018