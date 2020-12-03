 

Rogers Corporation Appoints Megan Faust and Keith Larson to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 18:00  |  51   |   |   

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Megan Faust and Keith Larson to serve as members of the Company’s Board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Megan and Keith to our Board of Directors,” said Peter Wallace, Lead Director of Rogers Corporation. “Megan is an active financial executive in technology manufacturing and Keith has extensive corporate development expertise in the technology space, so both are well aligned with our current operational model and strategic growth priorities. We look forward to working with both Megan and Keith on Rogers’ future success.”

Megan Faust is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. She joined Amkor in 2005 and became Chief Financial Officer in 2016, after serving six years as its Corporate Controller. Before that, Ms. Faust served as an auditor with KPMG LLP for 10 years. Ms. Faust brings to the Board experience as an active senior executive in corporate finance and accounting in a global technology manufacturing company.

Keith Larson served as a Vice President of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Senior Managing Director of Intel Capital, Intel’s strategic investment and M&A group, until his retirement in April 2019. He joined Intel in 1996, was appointed Vice President in 2006, and served as a Managing Director of Intel Capital from 2004 to 2018. Mr. Larson is currently a director of Northwest Pipe Co. (NASDAQ:NWPX). Mr. Larson brings to the Board experience as a senior executive in strategic planning and corporate development in a large multinational, technology-oriented public company as well as his experience in corporate governance.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Rogers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rogers Corporation Appoints Megan Faust and Keith Larson to its Board of Directors Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Megan Faust and Keith Larson to serve as members of the Company’s Board. “We are very pleased to welcome Megan and Keith to our Board of Directors,” said Peter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity