Transgene Appoints Hedi Ben Brahim as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announced that the Board, at its meeting today, approved the appointment of Hedi Ben Brahim as the Company’s new Chairman and CEO, effective January 1st, 2021. Hedi Ben Brahim, who has been a member of Transgene’s Board since May 2019, will replace Philippe Archinard. Philippe Archinard has led the company since 2005 and will remain a member of the Board of Transgene.

Alain Mérieux, honorary Chairman of Transgene, said: I would like to thank Philippe Archinard for his commitment to Transgene over the last 15 years. Under his leadership, the Company has demonstrated the potential of virus-based immunotherapies and developed world class innovative therapies that could be game-changers in the field of cancer treatment. Based on these achievements, I believe Transgene is now ideally placed to further demonstrate the value of its approaches. I am confident that Hedi Ben Brahim, together with Transgene’s highly skilled team, will build on this strong foundation to generate multiple novel virus-based immunotherapeutics that will both deliver important clinical benefits to cancer patients and value for shareholders.”