 

Sales Enablement SaaS Leader VERB to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12 30 PM ET

  • VERB recently reported six consecutive quarters of SaaS revenue growth and introduced new hypergrowth initiatives to fuel growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held December 8-9, 2020. Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, will provide an overview of VERB’s strategy, innovative sales enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) product offerings, new hypergrowth initiatives, and recent record-breaking financial performance, including its sixth consecutive quarter of SaaS revenue growth.

Event Registration Link: Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Presentation Time: 12:30 PM ET

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, a showcase for small-cap investing, will be held in an entirely virtual setting. Designed to bridge the gap between small-cap companies, investors and traders, the Conference will enable companies to network and communicate with a broad and diverse investor base.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the closing of the offering of common stock. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech 

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech 


