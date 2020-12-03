PulteGroup Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 17% to $0.14 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to approve a 17% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share. The increase is effective with the Company’s next dividend which is payable January 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2020.

“PulteGroup’s strong operating and financial results have again put us in position to raise our dividend,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. “While working to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and trade partners, we have continued to operate consistent with our disciplined business, financial and capital-allocation policies which have been instrumental in PulteGroup’s long-term success.”