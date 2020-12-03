 

SeaBird Exploration Plc Update on the private placement in Green Minerals AS

3 December 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

In reference to the announcement on 27 November 2020 the Company updates on the following:

  • 2 886 400 new shares in Green Minerals were issued at a price of NOK 11 per share
  • Total amount of shares post issue is 12 886 400, with a post-listing market capitalization of NOK 141 750 400 at the issue price
  • Seabird owns 77,6% of Green Minerals following the issue
  • Insiders and existing shareholders in Seabird were allocated 12,2% of the issue
  • Executive Chairman Ståle Rodahl were allocated shares worth NOK 1 million and Board member Øivind Dahl-Stamnes were allocated NOK 200,000
  • Payment date is December 4
  • Application for listing on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected in Q1 2021

SeaBird is a global provider of high quality marine seismic operations within the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow water 3D market The Company has a strong focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment, combined with cost efficient services to its customers.

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Ståle Rodahl
Executive Chairman
Mob: +47 4840 0593




