 

Nokia announces 2020 Bell Labs Prize winners

  • The 2020 Bell Labs Prize awarded to University of Pennsylvania Associate Professor for a groundbreaking system that uses deep neural network optical chips as a platform for artificial intelligence
  • The optical-based system has the potential to revolutionize neural networks, especially in the field of image and video recognition by achieving orders of magnitude faster processing and at lower power

3 December 2020

Murray Hill, New Jersey – Nokia today held a virtual awards ceremony and announced the winners of the 2020 Bell Labs Prize, a competition that recognizes disruptive innovations that will define the next industrial revolution. Proposals were received from 208 academics in 26 countries, and Firooz Aflatouni, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical and Systems Engineering at University of Pennsylvania, received $100,000 for winning the competition with his proposal for Integrated Photonic-mmWave Deep Networks.

The 2020 Bell Labs Prize competition launched in March 2020 and finalists were announced in June 2020. Each finalist was assigned both a leader from the Nokia Bell Labs research team and a research mentor, and they worked together to advance their innovations throughout the year. Proposals were presented in front of a panel of renowned experts and industry leaders who judged the proposals based on a credible proof-of-concept or set of results that validate the innovation’s full potential. The judges selected three winners based on the demonstrated disruptive potential of their work:

The first-place prize ($100k) was awarded to Firooz Aflatouni, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical and Systems Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, for his proposal “Integrated Photonic-mmWave Deep Networks”. Using deep neural network photonic chips as a platform for artificial intelligence, his system has demonstrated that image and video recognition in the optical domain brings a wealth of possibilities for the future. Photonic platforms interpret and recognize images at the speed of light, some six billion times a second, making them significantly faster than today’s digital computational platforms. The system is small, all-optical, energy-efficient and low-cost, making it easy to incorporate into a myriad of other solutions such as embedded AI in camera systems.

