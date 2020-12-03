ELIOR GROUP Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on November 30, 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 03.12.2020, 18:40 | 49 | 0 |
Regulatory News:
ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares1 in the capital
Total number of voting rights
November 30, 2020
174 147 823
Gross total of voting rights : 174 147 823
Net total2 of voting rights : 172 314 419
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
1Par value € 0.01 each
2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005857/en/Elior Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0